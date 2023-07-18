Norfolk, Va. - The second wave of midshipmen toured the Joint Deployment & Maritime Operation Centers in Norfolk, Va., as part of the 2023 Naval Information Forces Information Warfare Summer Cruise. (U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Grace Lyles, USFF Public Affairs / Released)
This work, Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
