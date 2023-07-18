Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen [Image 10 of 11]

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Forces

    Norfolk, Va. - The second wave of midshipmen toured the Joint Deployment & Maritime Operation Centers in Norfolk, Va., as part of the 2023 Naval Information Forces Information Warfare Summer Cruise. (U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Grace Lyles, USFF Public Affairs / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 06:45
    Photo ID: 7939508
    VIRIN: 230628-N-WE282-1001
    Resolution: 4581x3054
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA
    Information Warfare
    NAVIFOR
    IW Summer Cruise
    Maritime Ops Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT