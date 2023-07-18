Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen [Image 1 of 11]

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Forces

    Norfolk, Va. - USS New York (LPD-21) hosted midshipmen as part of the 2023 Naval Information Forces Information Warfare Summer Cruise. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Scott Recher (far right) met them on New York's quarterdeck to start the tour. (U.S. Navy photo by U.S. Naval Academy staff / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 06:45
    Photo ID: 7939499
    VIRIN: 230602-N-N0798-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS New York
    USNA
    Cyber
    Information Warfare
    NAVIFOR
    IW Summer Cruise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT