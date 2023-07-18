Suffolk, Va. - Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), stood center of midshipmen from Block Two for a group photo just prior to her welcome brief for the 2023 NAVIFOR Information Warfare Summer Cruise at the Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command / Naval Network Warfare Command building. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel / Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 06:45
|Photo ID:
|7939506
|VIRIN:
|230626-N-FB292-1019
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|8
This work, Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen [Image 11 of 11], by Jason Rodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
