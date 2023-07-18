Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

Suffolk, Va. - Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), stood center of midshipmen from Block Two for a group photo just prior to her welcome brief for the 2023 NAVIFOR Information Warfare Summer Cruise at the Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command / Naval Network Warfare Command building. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel / Released)

