    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen [Image 6 of 11]

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Suffolk, Va. - Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), conducted the welcome brief for midshipmen attending the 2023 NAVIFOR Information Warfare Summer Cruise at the Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command / Naval Network Warfare Command building. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel / Released)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 06:45
    Photo ID: 7939504
    VIRIN: 230626-N-FB292-1004
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1011.02 KB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen [Image 11 of 11], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNA
    NCDOC
    Information Warfare
    NAVIFOR
    NNWC
    IW Summer Cruise

