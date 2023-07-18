Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 06:45 Photo ID: 7939504 VIRIN: 230626-N-FB292-1004 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1011.02 KB Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 9

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen [Image 11 of 11], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.