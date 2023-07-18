Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen [Image 4 of 11]

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Forces

    Norfolk, Va. - Midshipmen received a mission brief from Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic Communications Officer, Lt. Cmdr. Mark Veazey, on the Joint Fleet Telecommunications Operations Center watch floor as part of the 2023 Naval Information Forces Information Warfare Summer Cruise. (U.S. Navy photo by Sabitha Venkatesh / Released)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 06:45
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

    USNA
    Cyber
    NCTAMS LANT
    Information Warfare
    NAVIFOR
    IW Summer Cruise

