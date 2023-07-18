Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen [Image 2 of 11]

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Suffolk, Va. - Capt. Bryan Braswell, commander, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, conducted the first welcome brief for midshipmen attending the 2023 Naval Information Forces Information Warfare Summer Cruise at the Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command / Naval Network Warfare Command building. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 06:45
    Photo ID: 7939500
    VIRIN: 230605-N-FB292-1003
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen [Image 11 of 11], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA
    NCDOC
    Information Warfare
    NAVIFOR
    NIWDC
    IW Summer Cruise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT