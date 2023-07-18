Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

Norfolk, Va. - During the Navy Expeditionary Intelligence Command (NEIC) tour, Midshipman Madison Schaefer from Youngstown, Ohio successfully navigated the Visit Board, Search and Seizure Climbing Trainer as an NEIC Sailor served as her spotter. The NEIC tour was part of the 2023 Naval Information Forces Information Warfare Summer Cruise. (U.S. Navy photo provided by U.S. Naval Academy Staff / Released)

