Norfolk, Va. - During the Navy Expeditionary Intelligence Command (NEIC) tour, Midshipman Madison Schaefer from Youngstown, Ohio successfully navigated the Visit Board, Search and Seizure Climbing Trainer as an NEIC Sailor served as her spotter. The NEIC tour was part of the 2023 Naval Information Forces Information Warfare Summer Cruise. (U.S. Navy photo provided by U.S. Naval Academy Staff / Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 06:45
|Photo ID:
|7939503
|VIRIN:
|230606-N-N0798-3003
|Resolution:
|1049x782
|Size:
|828.99 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|9
This work, Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT