Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

Block One midshipmen visited several commands for their breakout Strand Week portion of the 2023 NAVIFOR Information Warfare Summer Cruise, to get a better understanding of specific Information Warfare designators. Among the commands visited included (counter clockwise) Communication Security Material Issuing Office, Tactical Communications Command TWO, Navy Satellite Communications Facility Northwest, Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2, and the Naval Observatory. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jason Rodman / Released)

