    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen [Image 11 of 11]

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Jason Rodman 

    Naval Information Forces

    Block One midshipmen visited several commands for their breakout Strand Week portion of the 2023 NAVIFOR Information Warfare Summer Cruise, to get a better understanding of specific Information Warfare designators. Among the commands visited included (counter clockwise) Communication Security Material Issuing Office, Tactical Communications Command TWO, Navy Satellite Communications Facility Northwest, Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2, and the Naval Observatory. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jason Rodman / Released)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 06:45
    Photo ID: 7939509
    VIRIN: 230706-N-PD810-3003
    Resolution: 1125x2016
    Size: 869.07 KB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 8

    This work, Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen [Image 11 of 11], by Jason Rodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navigating the Depths of Information Warfare: A Journey with U.S. Navy Midshipmen

    USNA
    Cyber
    Information Warfare
    NAVIFOR
    IW Summer Cruise

