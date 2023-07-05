Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 9]

    New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, checks IDs with Airman 1st Class Esbeidy Pineda, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, at the main gate on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 30, 2023. Every person's ID card is checked for base access to maintain installation security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

