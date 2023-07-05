U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, checks IDs with Airman 1st Class Esbeidy Pineda, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, at the main gate on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 30, 2023. Every person's ID card is checked for base access to maintain installation security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 23:12 Photo ID: 7918084 VIRIN: 230630-F-IC495-1124 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.55 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.