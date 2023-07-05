U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, poses for a photo with Airman 1st Class Enrique Sosa, 51st Communications Squadron knowledge operations technician, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2023. Engaging directly with Airmen allows new command teams to build essential bonds of trust and appreciation for their invaluable contributions to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 23:11 Photo ID: 7918045 VIRIN: 230710-F-QO603-1441 Resolution: 3760x2502 Size: 4.64 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.