    New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing [Image 5 of 9]

    New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, speaks with members of the 51st Communications Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2023. Engaging directly with Airmen allows new command teams to build essential bonds of trust and appreciation for their invaluable contributions to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg)

    New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing

