U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51 FW command chief, speak with Lt. Col. Cory Farrer, 36th Fighter Squadron commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 7, 2023. McKibban and Trundle have been participating in squadron immersion tours since taking command of the 51st FW on June 20, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 23:12 Photo ID: 7918048 VIRIN: 230707-F-QO603-1040 Resolution: 5904x3928 Size: 15.91 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.