    New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing [Image 1 of 9]

    New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, right, 51 FW command chief, speak with Capt. Andrew Carey, 36th Fighter Squadron flight doctor, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea July 7, 2023. McKibban and Trundle have been immersing themselves with the 51 FW and its Airmen since taking command on June 20, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg)

    Osan Air Base
    Republic of Korea
    US Forces Korea
    51st Fighter Wing
    New Command Team

