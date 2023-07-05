Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing [Image 6 of 9]

    New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Michael Newson, 51st Communication Squadron, during an immersion tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2023. These tours allow new command teams to engage directly with the Airmen at the squadron level, building essential bonds of trust and camaraderie, while also gaining a profound appreciation for the invaluable contributions made by their personnel to the overall mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg)

    This work, New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Republic of Korea
    US Forces Korea
    51st Fighter Wing
    New Command Team

