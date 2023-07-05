New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Michael Newson, 51st Communication Squadron, during an immersion tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2023. These tours allow new command teams to engage directly with the Airmen at the squadron level, building essential bonds of trust and camaraderie, while also gaining a profound appreciation for the invaluable contributions made by their personnel to the overall mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg)

