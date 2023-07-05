New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51 FW command chief, speak with members of the 51st Communications Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2023. By experiencing the day-to-day operations and the dedication of their squadron members, new command teams can identify areas for improvement, make informed decisions and tailor their leadership approach to ensure readiness and cohesiveness are maximized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg)

