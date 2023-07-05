Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing [Image 2 of 9]

    New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, examines a Hawkeye Antenna Terminal set up by members of the 51st Communications Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2023. Immersion tours with squadrons are crucial for new commanders as they provide firsthand insights into the operational prowess and challenges faced by their frontline units, fostering a deeper understanding of the Wing's capabilities and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg)

    This work, New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing
    New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing

    Osan Air Base
    Republic of Korea
    US Forces Korea
    51st Fighter Wing
    New Command Team

