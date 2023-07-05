New Command Team Takes Charge at the 51st Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, examines a Hawkeye Antenna Terminal set up by members of the 51st Communications Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2023. Immersion tours with squadrons are crucial for new commanders as they provide firsthand insights into the operational prowess and challenges faced by their frontline units, fostering a deeper understanding of the Wing's capabilities and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg)

