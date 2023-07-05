Airman PES Takes Off!

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Marques Bones, 9th Force Support Squadron development advisor, explains the gear used by the T-38 pilots during their flights July 14, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The T-38 flight gear is designed to help maintain blood flow during high intensity flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

