Airman PES Takes Off!

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Anthony, 48th Intelligence Support Squadron section chief, teaches about maintaining good credit in the military during a professional enhancement course July 12, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. A section of the course is designed to prepare Airmen to live within their means and remain smart about their financial choices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US