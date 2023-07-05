Airman PES Takes Off!

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Marques Bones, 9th Force Support Squadron development advisor, conducts a flight breathing simulation on U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Joo, 9th Maintenance Squadron aircrew egress systems, July 14, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The flight breathing simulation is used to ensure the pilot's oxygen mask is sealed correctly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

