Airman PES Takes Off!

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Marques Bones, 9th Force Support Squadron development advisor, aids U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stewart Grieder, 9th Maintenance Squadron aircrew egress systems, with attaching an oxygen mask to the helmet July 14, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Safety checks are part of each step of the flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

