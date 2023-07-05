U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Joo, 9th Maintenance Squadron aircrew egress systems, performs open ranks during a course July 9, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Airman Professional Enhancement Seminar is a course provided by Recce University to remind Airmen of the basics and prepare them for their future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)
This work, Airman PES Takes Off! [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
