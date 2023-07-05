U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Scott, 9th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge, adjusts the first line of Airmen during open ranks July 10, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Lining an element is done by ensuring that each Airman’s heels are in line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 18:13
|Photo ID:
|7917777
|VIRIN:
|230709-F-RA943-1003
|Resolution:
|5497x3665
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Airman PES Takes Off! [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT