Airman PES Takes Off!

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Scott, 9th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge, adjusts the first line of Airmen during open ranks July 10, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Lining an element is done by ensuring that each Airman’s heels are in line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

Date Taken: 07.09.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US