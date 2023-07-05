Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman PES Takes Off! [Image 2 of 8]

    Airman PES Takes Off!

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Scott, 9th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge, adjusts the first line of Airmen during open ranks July 10, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Lining an element is done by ensuring that each Airman’s heels are in line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 18:13
    Photo ID: 7917777
    VIRIN: 230709-F-RA943-1003
    Resolution: 5497x3665
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Airman PES Takes Off! [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman PES Takes Off!

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9RW
    Recce Town
    RecceU
    AirmanPES

