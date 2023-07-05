Airman PES Takes Off!

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Scott, 9th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge, inspects U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kannon West, 13th Intelligence Squadron geospatial analyst, during a refresher course on open ranks July 10, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Open ranks is used to inspect uniform and appearance standards and drill procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

