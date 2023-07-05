Royal New Zealand Air Force Sergeant Dayne Tobin takes the pulse of a patient as part of a multilateral aeromedical evacuation training as a part of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023, while in-flight over Australia. International and Joint forces honed readiness and interoperability in challenging environments across the mission sets of aerial refuelling, aeromedical evacuation, command and control and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (U.S Air Force Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 01:42 Photo ID: 7913811 VIRIN: 230710-F-DG659-9999 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 980.17 KB Location: GU Hometown: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.