    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23

    GUAM

    07.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Royal New Zealand Air Force Sergeant Dayne Tobin takes the pulse of a patient as part of a multilateral aeromedical evacuation training as a part of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023, while in-flight over Australia. International and Joint forces honed readiness and interoperability in challenging environments across the mission sets of aerial refuelling, aeromedical evacuation, command and control and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (U.S Air Force Courtesy Photo)

    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

