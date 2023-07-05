U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brady Null, 60th Surgical Operations Squadron medical technician, acts as a simulated casualty during a training exercise between Royal Australian, Royal New Zealand and U.S. Air Force medical teams on a U.S. C-17 Globemaster during Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023, while in-flight over Australia. MG23 saw Air Mobility Command Airmen working alongside Joint and international forces across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

