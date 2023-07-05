U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brady Null, 60th Surgical Operations Squadron medical technician, acts as a simulated casualty during a training exercise between Royal Australian, Royal New Zealand and U.S. Air Force medical teams on a U.S. C-17 Globemaster during Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023, while in-flight over Australia. MG23 saw Air Mobility Command Airmen working alongside Joint and international forces across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 01:42
|Photo ID:
|7913804
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-EY126-2220
|Resolution:
|5838x3884
|Size:
|841.34 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Hometown:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT