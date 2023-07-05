Royal Australian and U.S. Air Force medicals exercise patient care on a C-17 Globemaster aircraft during a multilateral aeromedical evacuation training as part of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023, while in-flight over Australia. MG23 saw Air Mobility Command Airmen work alongside Joint and International forces across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S Air Force Courtesy
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 01:42
|Photo ID:
|7913810
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-DG659-9978
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Hometown:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT