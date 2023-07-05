Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23

    GUAM

    01.03.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Australian, New Zealand and U.S. Air Force medical teams care for a simulated patient on a U.S. C-17 Globemaster during a multilateral aeromedical evacuation training as part of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023, while in-flight over Australia. MG23 saw Air Mobility Command Airmen work alongside Joint and Combined forces across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    This work, U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

