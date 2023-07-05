U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23

Australian, New Zealand and U.S. Air Force medical teams care for a simulated patient on a U.S. C-17 Globemaster during a multilateral aeromedical evacuation training as part of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023, while in-flight over Australia. MG23 saw Air Mobility Command Airmen work alongside Joint and Combined forces across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
