U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23

Equipment is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster for an in-flight aeromedical evacuation training between the U.S., Australian and New Zealand Air Forces as part of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 10th, 2023, at Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Australia. International and Joint forces honed readiness and interoperability in challenging environments across the mission sets of aerial refuelling, aeromedical evacuation, command and control and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (U.S Air Force Courtesy Photo)

