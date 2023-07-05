Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23

    GUAM

    07.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Equipment is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster for an in-flight aeromedical evacuation training between the U.S., Australian and New Zealand Air Forces as part of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 10th, 2023, at Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Australia. International and Joint forces honed readiness and interoperability in challenging environments across the mission sets of aerial refuelling, aeromedical evacuation, command and control and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (U.S Air Force Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 01:42
    Photo ID: 7913808
    VIRIN: 230710-F-DG659-9710
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: GU
    Hometown: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mobility Guardian
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT