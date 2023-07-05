U.S. Air Force Capt. Jon Michael Hollarn, 16th Airlift Squadron C-17 pilot, flies Aeromedical Evacuation personnel as they train together in flight over Australia during a multilateral aeromedical evacuation training as part of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023, while in-flight over Australia. MG23 saw Air Mobility Command Airmen work alongside Joint and Combined forces across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 01:42 Photo ID: 7913806 VIRIN: 230710-F-EY126-2224 Resolution: 4443x2956 Size: 521.39 KB Location: GU Hometown: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.