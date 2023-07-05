U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jon Michael Hollarn, 16th Airlift Squadron C-17 pilot, flies Aeromedical Evacuation personnel as they train together in flight over Australia during a multilateral aeromedical evacuation training as part of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023, while in-flight over Australia. MG23 saw Air Mobility Command Airmen work alongside Joint and Combined forces across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 01:42
|Photo ID:
|7913806
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-EY126-2224
|Resolution:
|4443x2956
|Size:
|521.39 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Hometown:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
