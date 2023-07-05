U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23

Royal Australian and U.S. Air Force members work together to lift a simulated patient on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft during a multilateral aeromedical evacuation training as part of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023, while in-flight over Australia. MG23 is held across a 3,000-mile area and intended to deepen interoperability between allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S Air Force Courtesy Photo)
