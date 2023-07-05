Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23

    GUAM

    07.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Royal Australian and U.S. Air Force members work together to lift a simulated patient on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft during a multilateral aeromedical evacuation training as part of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023, while in-flight over Australia. MG23 is held across a 3,000-mile area and intended to deepen interoperability between allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S Air Force Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 01:42
    Photo ID: 7913809
    VIRIN: 230710-F-DG659-9888
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mobility Guardian
    MG23

