    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23

    GUAM

    07.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Jillian Wade, 3 Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, working in flight over Australia on a U.S. C-17 Globemaster aircraft during an aeromedical evacuation training with the U.S. Air Force as part of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023, while in-flight over Australia. MG23 is held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S Air Force Courtesy Photo)

