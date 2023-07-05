Royal Australian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Jillian Wade, 3 Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, working in flight over Australia on a U.S. C-17 Globemaster aircraft during an aeromedical evacuation training with the U.S. Air Force as part of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023, while in-flight over Australia. MG23 is held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S Air Force Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 01:42 Photo ID: 7913807 VIRIN: 230710-F-DG659-2230 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 829.96 KB Location: GU Hometown: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Allies Practice Air Evac During Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.