521 AMOW hosts first Mobility Rodeo

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 727th Air Mobility Squadron from RAF Mildenhall, England, provide tactical combat casualty care during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Mobility Rodeo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 11, 2023. Traditionally a Port Dawg Rodeo, the Mobility Rodeo has evolved to include a wide range of Air Force Specialty Codes; accomplish U.S. Air Force training initiatives including Ready Airmen Training and Multi-Capable Airmen concepts; celebrate the 521st AMOW’s 15th Anniversary of delivering Rapid Global Mobility to Joint and allied partners; and build partnership capacity with mission partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

