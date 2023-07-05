521 AMOW hosts first Mobility Rodeo

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron from Ramstein Air Base, Germany during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Mobility Rodeo at RAB, July 11, 2023. The Mobility Rodeo also completes 521st AMOW’s Mobility Guardian 2023 training objectives. Mobility Guardian 2023 is Air Mobility Command’s premier exercise demonstrating the command’s capability to quickly mobilize and deploy forces, despite kinetic and non-kinetic attack and disruption, to sustain a high-intensity Joint Force operational tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE