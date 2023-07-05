521 AMOW hosts first Mobility Rodeo

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 725th Air Mobility Squadron from Naval Station Rota, Spain, complete an air ground equipment cart obstacle course during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Mobility Rodeo at Ramstein Air Base, July 11, 2023. The objective of the Mobility Rodeo is to enhance the readiness and lethality of mobility Airmen, and to build teamwork and trust across several units performing the mission of Rapid Global Mobility in order to maintain air superiority and deliver rapid global mobility anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

