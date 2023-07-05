A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 727th Air Mobility Squadron from RAF Mildenhall, England, dons mission-oriented protective posture gear during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Mobility Rodeo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 11, 2023. The 521st AMOW hosted nearly 120 Airmen and allies from across Europe, the Middle East and the United States in the two-day event to compete in Ready Airmen Training objectives and key aircraft maintenance and aerial port tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 05:08 Photo ID: 7906073 VIRIN: 230711-F-YM277-1108 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.42 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 521 AMOW hosts first Mobility Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.