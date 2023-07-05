Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    521 AMOW hosts first Mobility Rodeo [Image 5 of 8]

    521 AMOW hosts first Mobility Rodeo

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Members of the 940th Squadron, Royal Netherlands Air Force, don mission-oriented protective posture gear during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Mobility Rodeo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 11, 2023. The Mobility Rodeo’s goal is to showcase mission ready Airmen who are prepared for the global impact of advisories while building relations with allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    This work, 521 AMOW hosts first Mobility Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

