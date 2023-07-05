521 AMOW hosts first Mobility Rodeo

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 724th Air Mobility Squadron from Aviano Air Base, Italy, push an air ground equipment cart through an obstacle course during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Mobility Rodeo at Ramstein Air Base, July 11, 2023. The 25 teams are composed of all types of mobility Airmen, including maintenance, contingency response and other mobility support functions to emphasize the War-Ready Airmen concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

