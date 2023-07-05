521 AMOW hosts first Mobility Rodeo

Members of the Royal Netherlands Air Force run alongside a member of the U.S. Air Force during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Mobility Rodeo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 11, 2023. The two-day event encompassed several mobility backgrounds to include nearly 120 participants from 13 U.S. Air Force bases and the RNLAF to compete in Ready Airmen Training and functional tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

