521 AMOW hosts first Mobility Rodeo

Members of the 940th Squadron, Royal Netherlands Air Force, perform a litter carry while under a simulated attack using water balloons during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Mobility Rodeo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 11, 2023. The 521st AMOW has hosted traditional Port Dawg Rodeos in the past, but has expanded to include Ready Airman Training skill-sets such as Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Training; Tactical Combat Casualty Care; and a 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens endurance course in addition to inviting NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

