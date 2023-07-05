VMGR-152 conducts HIRAIN movement to Iwo Jima

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Garfield Morris, a radio operator with Quebec Battery, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, establishes communications during High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration training with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 at Iwo To, Japan, June 13, 2023. Marines with VMGR-152 continuously provide logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific, conducting aerial refueling and transporting III Marine Expeditionary Force personnel and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

