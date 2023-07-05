Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-152 conducts HIRAIN movement to Iwo Jima [Image 10 of 24]

    VMGR-152 conducts HIRAIN movement to Iwo Jima

    KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Melissa Skolkin, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 secures an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with Quebec Battery, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division in a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 13, 2023. Marines with VMGR-152 continuously provide logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific, conducting aerial refueling and transporting III Marine Expeditionary Force personnel and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 20:43
    Photo ID: 7897961
    VIRIN: 230613-M-JO217-1254
    Resolution: 4672x7008
    Size: 16.57 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, VMGR-152 conducts HIRAIN movement to Iwo Jima [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iwo Jima
    HIMARS
    MAG12
    5/11
    EABO

