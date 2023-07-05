U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Roberto Sandoval, an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) operator with Quebec Battery, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, deflates the tires of an M142 HIMARS before loading it onto a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 13, 2023. Marines with VMGR-152 continuously provide logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific, conducting aerial refueling and transporting III Marine Expeditionary Force personnel and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 20:43 Photo ID: 7897957 VIRIN: 230613-M-JO217-1223 Resolution: 6758x4505 Size: 13.21 MB Location: KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMGR-152 conducts HIRAIN movement to Iwo Jima [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.