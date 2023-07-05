U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jeremiah Gaulitz, left, and Sgt. Donovan Barnwell, a flight engineer and loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 secure an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with Quebec Battery, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division in a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 12, 2023. Marines with VMGR-152 continuously provide logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific, conducting aerial refueling and transporting III Marine Expeditionary Force personnel and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 20:43 Photo ID: 7897962 VIRIN: 230613-M-JO217-1300 Resolution: 6042x4028 Size: 12.13 MB Location: KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMGR-152 conducts HIRAIN movement to Iwo Jima [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.