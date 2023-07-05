VMGR-152 conducts HIRAIN movement to Iwo Jima

U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, sit on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 12, 2023. Marines with VMGR-152 continuously provide logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific, conducting aerial refueling and transporting III Marine Expeditionary Force personnel and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

Date Taken: 06.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP