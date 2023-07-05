U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kale Heckerson, left, and Capt. Randall Halpin, pilots with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, prepare to land a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft during High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration training at Iwo To, Japan, June 13, 2023. Marines with VMGR-152 continuously provide logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific, conducting aerial refueling and transporting III Marine Expeditionary Force personnel and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 20:42
|Photo ID:
|7897966
|VIRIN:
|230613-M-JO217-1404
|Resolution:
|6116x4077
|Size:
|9.83 MB
|Location:
|IWO TO, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMGR-152 conducts HIRAIN movement to Iwo Jima [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
