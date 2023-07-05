U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Melissa Skolkin, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 inspects the propellers of a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft during preflight checks at Iwo To, Japan, June 13, 2023. Marines with VMGR-152 continuously provide logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific, conducting aerial refueling and transporting III Marine Expeditionary Force personnel and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 20:42 Photo ID: 7897972 VIRIN: 230613-M-JO217-1493 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 9.88 MB Location: IWO TO, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMGR-152 conducts HIRAIN movement to Iwo Jima [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.