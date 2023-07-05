Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-152 conducts HIRAIN movement to Iwo Jima [Image 7 of 24]

    VMGR-152 conducts HIRAIN movement to Iwo Jima

    KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 guide an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with Quebec Battery, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division onto a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 13, 2023. Marines with VMGR-152 continuously provide logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific, conducting aerial refueling and transporting III Marine Expeditionary Force personnel and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 20:43
    Photo ID: 7897958
    VIRIN: 230613-M-JO217-1235
    Resolution: 6371x4247
    Size: 14.47 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMGR-152 conducts HIRAIN movement to Iwo Jima [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    HIMARS
    MAG12
    5/11
    EABO

