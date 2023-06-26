Team Mildenhall Airmen support MLB London Series

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cristian Lugo Rodriguez, 100th Air Refueling Wing honor guardsman, marches onto the field during the pre-game ceremony at London Stadium, England, June 25, 2023. Lugo Rodriguez was tasked with the presentation of the U.S. flag during the Major League Baseball London Series games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

Date Taken: 06.25.2023
Location: LONDON, GTL, GB