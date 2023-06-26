U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing honor guard, prepare to march onto the field for the presentation of the colors during the pre-game ceremony at London Stadium, England, June 25, 2023. The honor guardsmen presented the United States and United Kingdom’s flag as a representation of the partnership shared between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 06:07
|Photo ID:
|7883001
|VIRIN:
|230625-F-PH996-1011
|Resolution:
|7730x5153
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|LONDON, GTL, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Mildenhall Airmen support MLB London Series [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
