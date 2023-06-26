Team Mildenhall Airmen support MLB London Series

A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing honor guard, present the colors on the field during the pre-game ceremony at London Stadium, England, June 25, 2023. The honor guardsmen are part of a ceremonial unit that represents the U.S. Air Force and their respective bases during funeral proceedings, community events, and numerous special functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

Date Taken: 06.25.2023
Location: LONDON, GTL, GB